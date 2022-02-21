Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Stock Holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 34.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 496,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Fastly were worth $20,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FSLY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,219,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,481,000 after buying an additional 1,164,970 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Fastly by 285.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 745,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,166,000 after purchasing an additional 552,438 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fastly by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,995,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,979,000 after purchasing an additional 528,067 shares during the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Fastly by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,869,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,444,000 after purchasing an additional 520,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fastly in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,707,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY opened at $18.70 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.37. Fastly, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $83.36.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $97.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.48 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 62.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on FSLY. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Fastly from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Fastly from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

In related news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $150,859.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $160,479.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,080 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

