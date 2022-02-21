Two Sigma Advisers LP Takes Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 60,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,878,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 14.4% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 10.5% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total transaction of $182,710.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $434,359.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,143 shares of company stock worth $6,559,554. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ROK stock opened at $264.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.17. The company has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $237.13 and a 52-week high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.21%.

ROK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.24.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

