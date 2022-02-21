Two Sigma Investments LP Buys 34,314 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 163,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,314 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $20,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 8.0% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 336,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,863,000 after buying an additional 24,810 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 34.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,987,000 after buying an additional 67,659 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $267,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 50.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after buying an additional 12,850 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 84.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EEFT opened at $134.42 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.34. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.18 and a 1 year high of $167.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.61 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 11.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.83.

In related news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.95 per share, with a total value of $107,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

