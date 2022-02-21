Two Sigma Investments LP Increases Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 455.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 604,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 495,335 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $23,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INVH. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 249.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,664,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,813,000 after buying an additional 24,734,553 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,114,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,698,000 after buying an additional 4,377,692 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,312,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 11.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,797,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 34.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,325,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $980,981.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INVH stock opened at $38.62 on Monday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.43 and a 1-year high of $45.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.91.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $520.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.34 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 195.56%.

INVH has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.77.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

