Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 468,381 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,019,948 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 468,381 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Everi were worth $24,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRI. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Everi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Everi by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everi by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,284,783 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $131,802,000 after purchasing an additional 813,404 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Everi by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,475,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,809,000 after purchasing an additional 126,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Everi by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 927,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

EVRI opened at $22.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.25. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $26.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 2.72.

EVRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everi from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Everi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

