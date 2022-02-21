Two Sigma Securities LLC Has $337,000 Holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

Two Sigma Securities LLC decreased its holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,551 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 22,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 7,030 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $482,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 20,766 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWM opened at $23.04 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.39. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a one year low of $19.26 and a one year high of $24.54.

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

