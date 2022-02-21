Two Sigma Securities LLC Purchases New Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 20,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BOND opened at $105.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.80. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $104.73 and a 1-year high of $112.27.

