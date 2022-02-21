Two Sigma Securities LLC Purchases New Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Clearshares LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearshares LLC now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHP opened at $60.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.55. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $59.94 and a 52 week high of $64.15.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.