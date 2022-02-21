Two Sigma Securities LLC Takes Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $846,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,246,000. Finally, Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $98.11 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.07. iShares US Technology ETF has a one year low of $82.18 and a one year high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

