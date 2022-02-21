U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Holdings Cut by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 31,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 56,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,623,000 after acquiring an additional 88,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB opened at $57.10 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $49.27 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.36 and a 200-day moving average of $58.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.19.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

