UBS Group AG Increases Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,947,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,858 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $99,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,400,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,298,000 after acquiring an additional 252,287 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,126,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,334,000 after buying an additional 187,234 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 16.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,210,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,885,000 after buying an additional 316,410 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,610,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,258,000 after buying an additional 92,515 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,606,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,026,000 after buying an additional 69,377 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ISTB opened at $49.43 on Monday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.29 and a one year high of $51.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.61.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.064 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%.

