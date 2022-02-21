UBS Group AG Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,047,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,472 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $120,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,527,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $309,000.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $123.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.16. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $104.47 and a 12-month high of $128.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.837 dividend. This represents a $3.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

