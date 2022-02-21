uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.53 Million

Brokerages forecast that uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) will announce $17.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for uCloudlink Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.50 million and the highest is $17.56 million. uCloudlink Group reported sales of $17.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that uCloudlink Group will report full year sales of $73.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $73.76 million to $73.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $99.45 million, with estimates ranging from $88.82 million to $110.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover uCloudlink Group.

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). uCloudlink Group had a negative net margin of 58.58% and a negative return on equity of 92.15%. The company had revenue of $19.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UCL. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in uCloudlink Group in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of uCloudlink Group during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of uCloudlink Group by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 9,363 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of uCloudlink Group during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of uCloudlink Group during the 4th quarter worth $188,000. 0.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UCL stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average of $3.86. The firm has a market cap of $48.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.52. uCloudlink Group has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $13.95.

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

