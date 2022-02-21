Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Unisys had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a negative return on equity of 47.46%.
Shares of UIS stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,215. Unisys has a 52-week low of $16.66 and a 52-week high of $28.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.45.
In related news, Director Lee D. Roberts bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.47 per share, for a total transaction of $184,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Unisys Company Profile
Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.
