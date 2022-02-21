Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Unisys had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a negative return on equity of 47.46%.

Shares of UIS stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,215. Unisys has a 52-week low of $16.66 and a 52-week high of $28.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.45.

In related news, Director Lee D. Roberts bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.47 per share, for a total transaction of $184,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UIS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Unisys by 71.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Unisys by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Unisys by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 19,919 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Unisys by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 34,962 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Unisys by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,664 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

