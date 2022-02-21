United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $5,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,637.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

DVY stock opened at $123.38 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $104.47 and a 52-week high of $128.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.837 dividend. This represents a $3.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.