United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $6.48 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF were worth $6,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 226,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,907,000 after acquiring an additional 44,909 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 38,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 10,911 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,094,000 after acquiring an additional 25,098 shares in the last quarter.

RYF stock opened at $64.95 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.02. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.38 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49.

