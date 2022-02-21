United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 347 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $7,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Birinyi Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.4% in the third quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 14,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 107,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,529,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 99,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,690,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.67.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $346.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $373.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $390.64. The company has a market cap of $115.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $310.23 and a 12 month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted $12.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.