UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Laffer Tengler Investments

Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 139.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,101 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,668 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Edward Jones initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $502.09.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total value of $2,383,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $5,842,400. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $467.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,992,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,598,903. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $479.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $447.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $320.35 and a 12-month high of $509.23. The firm has a market cap of $440.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.08%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

