US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.80 to $2.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.40. US Foods also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.800-$2.100 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of US Foods from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Foods from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.70.

USFD traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,451,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,894. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.94. US Foods has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.45.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in US Foods by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in US Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in US Foods by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 362.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 32,101 shares in the last quarter.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

