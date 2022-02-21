Utah Retirement Systems Cuts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,010,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 53,600 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 0.6% of Utah Retirement Systems’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $43,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 40,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 56,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.53. 26,955,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,523,031. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.