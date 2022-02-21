Utah Retirement Systems Cuts Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,056 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $35,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,937 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,162.7% during the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 37,881 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $196,935,000 after purchasing an additional 34,881 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,500 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.6% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 26,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $277,000. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ COST traded down $2.34 on Monday, reaching $512.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,154,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,591,206. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.33 billion, a PE ratio of 44.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $525.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $496.15. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $525.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $542.75.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

