Utah Retirement Systems Has $22.48 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 161,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $22,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 450.0% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 57,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 12.6% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 5,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IBM. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.45.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $124.35. 4,609,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,429,268. The firm has a market cap of $111.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.36.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.31%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

