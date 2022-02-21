Utah Retirement Systems Reduces Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 5.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,449 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Intuit were worth $24,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 1,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Intuit by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuit stock traded down $14.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $481.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,323,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,938. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $365.15 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $576.26 and a 200-day moving average of $583.07. The firm has a market cap of $136.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.65, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on INTU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $780.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $775.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $664.14.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

