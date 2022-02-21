Utah Retirement Systems Sells 11,900 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 224,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in NIKE were worth $32,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.8% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.4% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,314 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.0% in the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.8% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $142.95. 5,177,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,154,044. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.44 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,537 shares of company stock worth $16,712,912. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Financial began coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.32.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

