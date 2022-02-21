Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM) Declares Dividend of GBX 2

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM) announced a dividend on Monday, February 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON UEM traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) on Monday, reaching GBX 214 ($2.91). 79,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,847. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 190.05 ($2.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 229 ($3.11). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 213.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 214.55. The company has a market cap of £467.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

In other news, insider Mark Bridgeman purchased 3,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.92) per share, with a total value of £7,174.55 ($9,757.31).

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by ICM Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors.

