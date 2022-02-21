Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 4.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,768,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,525 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Vale were worth $24,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Vale by 16.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 194,710,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,441,305,000 after acquiring an additional 27,577,497 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Vale by 39.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 33,753,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $470,865,000 after acquiring an additional 9,551,683 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vale in the third quarter valued at $61,172,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Vale by 3.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 77,537,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,768,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Vale by 49.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,539,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

VALE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Vale from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.05.

VALE stock opened at $16.64 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

