Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VNDA opened at $13.41 on Monday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $21.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.43. The stock has a market cap of $747.10 million, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.44.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VNDA shares. TheStreet cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 46,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $739,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNDA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,928,000 after purchasing an additional 194,947 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1,737.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 46,923 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 707,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,098,000 after purchasing an additional 67,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,027,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,117,000 after purchasing an additional 16,554 shares in the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

