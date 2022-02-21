Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stake Cut by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 681,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,676 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 1.9% of Atria Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $104,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,244,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,344,000 after buying an additional 640,898 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 874.1% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 506,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,848,000 after purchasing an additional 454,793 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 456,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,090,000 after purchasing an additional 435,984 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 88.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 598,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,922,000 after purchasing an additional 280,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,881,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,759,000 after purchasing an additional 279,403 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $158.27. 184,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,290,712. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.02 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.30.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

