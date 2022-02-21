Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 41.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,362,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399,206 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $100,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VDE. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,111,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,972,000 after purchasing an additional 76,733 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,907,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,724,000 after purchasing an additional 185,437 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,358,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,379,000 after purchasing an additional 80,222 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 994,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,502,000 after purchasing an additional 90,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 36.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 831,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,101,000 after purchasing an additional 222,052 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $93.86 on Monday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $62.92 and a 12 month high of $97.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.47.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

