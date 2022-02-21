Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Campion Asset Management

Campion Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,902 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 3.9% of Campion Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Campion Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 255.8% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,435,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907,353 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625,290 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 12,114,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,320 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,722.4% in the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,095,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 47,217,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,378,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,651 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.69. The stock had a trading volume of 15,194,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,694,512. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.51. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $47.49 and a twelve month high of $56.31.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

