Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Holdings Raised by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 259,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $75,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 105.1% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 37,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,430,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,831,000 after acquiring an additional 94,816 shares during the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 443.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 7,231 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock traded down $3.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $274.41. 1,201,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,353. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $299.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.38. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $239.41 and a 1 year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

