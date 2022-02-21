Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Position Raised by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,562,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,589,000 after buying an additional 202,438 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,413,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,686,000 after buying an additional 300,112 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,789,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,631,000 after buying an additional 76,580 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,641,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,362,000 after purchasing an additional 179,047 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,608,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,030,000 after purchasing an additional 12,785 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $110.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.97. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.82 and a 12-month high of $115.66.

