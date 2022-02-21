Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,624 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $17,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,440.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

BIV stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,214,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,347. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $83.81 and a 52 week high of $91.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.41.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

