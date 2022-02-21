Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Position Lowered by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $15,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000.

Shares of VO stock opened at $229.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $241.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.74. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $206.71 and a one year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

