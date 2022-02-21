Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $1.01 Million in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 23,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of York Water in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of York Water by 14.2% in the third quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of York Water by 7,118.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of York Water in the third quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of York Water by 104,225.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YORW opened at $43.31 on Monday. The York Water Company has a 12-month low of $40.70 and a 12-month high of $53.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $567.58 million, a PE ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 0.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1949 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. York Water’s payout ratio is 61.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of York Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th.

The York Water Co engages in impounding, purifying, and distribution of drinking water. It owns and operates wastewater collection systems and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded on February 23, 1816 and is headquartered in York, PA.

