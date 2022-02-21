Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $1.20 Million in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 23,702 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 263.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,097 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James Ciroli acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.80 per share, for a total transaction of $91,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NYSE FBC opened at $45.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.15. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.69 and a 52 week high of $56.77.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. This is a boost from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.41%.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

