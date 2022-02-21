Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases 69,808 Shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) by 689.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,808 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Sierra Wireless were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWIR. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 10.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 5.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the second quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

SWIR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Sierra Wireless from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sierra Wireless presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ:SWIR opened at $14.85 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.96 million, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 2.10. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Sierra Wireless Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.