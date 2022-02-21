Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases New Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth $40,927,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Landstar System by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 702,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,976,000 after acquiring an additional 250,722 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,096,000 after purchasing an additional 162,336 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 142.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,973,000 after purchasing an additional 126,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Landstar System by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,115,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $176,230,000 after acquiring an additional 59,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

LSTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Landstar System from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $182.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.60.

LSTR opened at $153.17 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.24 and a 52 week high of $188.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 45.49%. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.02%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

