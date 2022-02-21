Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 4,114 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Verition Fund Management LLC lowered its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 11.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,114 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mount Lucas Management LP increased its position in shares of Rollins by 16.2% in the second quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 46,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Rollins by 103.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 83,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 42,698 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Rollins by 11.8% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 33,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Rollins by 5.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 186,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 9,467 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Rollins from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

NYSE:ROL opened at $31.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $40.11.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Rollins had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $600.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

