Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VTNR shares. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Vertex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the fourth quarter worth $8,529,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 26.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,663,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,714,000 after buying an additional 350,546 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,528,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,215,000 after buying an additional 36,428 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 669.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,012,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after buying an additional 881,163 shares during the period. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the fourth quarter worth $3,397,000. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Energy stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.02. 3,134,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,655,282. Vertex Energy has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $14.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.71 million, a PE ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.64.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

