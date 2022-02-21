Vestcor Inc Cuts Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Vestcor Inc reduced its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Rollins were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROL. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 11.8% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 33,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 19.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 10,922 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Rollins by 12.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 33.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 247,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,754,000 after acquiring an additional 62,606 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Rollins by 129.6% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 20,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 11,446 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rollins alerts:

Shares of ROL opened at $31.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85 and a beta of 0.57. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.08 and its 200 day moving average is $35.07.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $600.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.63 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

ROL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.