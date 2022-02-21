Vestcor Inc Has $509,000 Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Vestcor Inc lessened its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 12.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,828 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.7% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WBA. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.15.

Shares of WBA opened at $46.61 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.62 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $33.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.