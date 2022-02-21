Vestcor Inc Has $687,000 Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Vestcor Inc reduced its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in NiSource were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

NI opened at $28.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.96. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.11 and a 1 year high of $30.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 83.19%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NI. TheStreet raised shares of NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

