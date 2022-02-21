Vestcor Inc Lowers Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Vestcor Inc lowered its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 12.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Centene were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Centene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,188,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Centene by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,798,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,602,000 after buying an additional 2,234,509 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Centene during the 2nd quarter worth $131,488,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Centene by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,259,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,361,000 after buying an additional 1,266,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 153.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,051,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.
In other Centene news, EVP Colin A. Toney sold 2,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $232,812.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David P. Thomas sold 4,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $310,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,167 shares of company stock worth $6,013,755 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Centene stock opened at $82.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.56. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $57.16 and a 52-week high of $86.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.25.
Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Centene had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $32.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.
