Vestcor Inc Lowers Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Vestcor Inc lessened its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in MarketAxess by 197.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total value of $740,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKTX opened at $372.01 on Monday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $321.17 and a one year high of $587.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.95 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $379.51 and a 200 day moving average of $404.97.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). MarketAxess had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 36.90%. The firm had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 41.36%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MKTX shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $490.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Compass Point cut MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $404.11.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

