Vestcor Inc Makes New Investment in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Vestcor Inc bought a new position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 18,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LTC. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in LTC Properties by 36.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LTC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Shares of LTC stock opened at $33.92 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.98. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $44.73.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). LTC Properties had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 7.89%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 148.05%.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC).

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.