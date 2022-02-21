Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires 26,259 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,259 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARWR. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% in the second quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $89,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $112,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARWR. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.80.

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $44.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.14 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.68. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.15). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.99% and a negative net margin of 126.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, SVP James C. Hamilton sold 19,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total value of $1,268,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 146,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $7,599,001.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 302,763 shares of company stock valued at $17,686,610. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

