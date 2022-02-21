Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $12.30 Million Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 1,352.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,035 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,250 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $12,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,513,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 91,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,734,000 after buying an additional 21,017 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,263.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,267,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $331,814,000 after acquiring an additional 97,096 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZBH shares. Loop Capital cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.96.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $121.02 on Monday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.47 and a 12-month high of $180.36. The company has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.46.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

