Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $13.74 Million Position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 234,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,937 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $13,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IRTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,911,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 501,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,277,000 after purchasing an additional 21,704 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 232.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 335,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,267,000 after acquiring an additional 193,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC opened at $112.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.59. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $41.66 and a one year high of $172.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.13 and a beta of 1.15.

In related news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 2,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total transaction of $320,865.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Douglas Devine sold 4,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $556,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,100 shares of company stock worth $1,221,999. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $116.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. BTIG Research upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded iRhythm Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.36.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC).

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.