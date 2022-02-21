Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $12.77 Million in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 57,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $12,771,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 53,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,833,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 596,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,475,000 after buying an additional 109,995 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,144,829,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 59,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,173,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $59,030.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:AVB opened at $235.09 on Monday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.85 and a twelve month high of $257.52. The company has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $245.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 43.76% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.46%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $276.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.06.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

